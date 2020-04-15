DHEC: 10 new deaths, plus 105 additional cases of coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday, 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,656 and those who have died to 107.

According to health officials, of those 10 deaths, seven were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Colleton (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties; one was an elderly individual from McCormick County (1) whose health conditions are still under investigation; and two were middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties.

PER DHEC:

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.