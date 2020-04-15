Publix: Special evening and morning hours for Hospital staff, First Responders

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a release to ABC Columbia, Publix announced it will designate new hours for First Responders and Hospital staff.

Publix says Thursday evenings, 8 – 9 p.m., and Friday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., will be held as special shopping hours for First Responders and hospital staff.

This change in hours will begin April 16 and continue until further notice.

Publix Pharmacy will also be open during these times, say store officials.