Senators Graham, Scott discuss coronavirus concerns with religious leaders

The religious community take their concerns over the impact COVID-19 is having on their congregations

Columbia, SC (AP) — -US Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott spoke with religious leaders from across the state about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their congregations.

The Senators from South Carolina have been holding a number conference calls with local, business, and state leaders about the cares act and the potential financial help for businesses, individuals, and charitable organizations who have been negatively impacted by the shutdown.