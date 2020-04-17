SOURCE: Bryan McClendon to leave South Carolina for Oregon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Very shortly after the 2019 season ended, Will Muschamp announced that Bryan McClendon would not return as the offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks in 2020. He was demoted to wide receivers coach and retained on staff.

Today, a source confirmed to ABC Columbia that McClendon has agreed to terms with Oregon to become the new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Ducks.

McClendon had served as offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks since 2018 after leading the team to an Outback Bowl victory in an interim role. In his last season, South Carolina averaged just 371.9 total yards per game, while scoring less than 20 points per game in SEC play.