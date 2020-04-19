1 more death, 136 additional cases of COVID-19 in S.C.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

This now brings the state’s total confirmed to have coronavirus to 4, 377 with 120 deaths.

Sunday’s death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Jasper County with no known underlying health conditions.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (8), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (6), Dillion (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Florence (22), Georgetown (1), Greenville (5), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (6), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (3), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2),Pickens (1), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Williamsburg (1), York (1)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 5, 356 hospital beds are available and 5, 971 are being used. That’s a 52.7% hospital bed utilization rate.