Kroger stores requiring employees to wear masks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Employees at Kroger stores in South Carolina will now be wearing masks.

In a release, the Kroger Atlanta Division, says it is adding the new safety measures to help protect associates, including mandatory facial mask requirements. The company says it has a supply of surgical masks in stock for associates to use.

“Without a doubt, COVID-19 has changed our lives dramatically,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Our associates are on the front lines when it comes to ensuring customers have access to fresh food and supplies. Their safety has and will remain top priority.”

Kroger officials also say they plan to start pilot testing mandatory temperature checks at the start of each shift, at certain stores. Officials say the tests will begin once the infrared thermometers, which are currently being shipped, arrive in the stores.