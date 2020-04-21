Clarendon County identifies victim of a two-vehicle fatal crash on SC-527

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a two-vehicle fatal collision on South Carolina Highway 527 Monday.

Coroner Bucky Mock says 58-year-old Calvin Stinson died on scene from blunt force trauma.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4 a.m., on Old Manning Road and Black River Road.

According to investigators, another vehicle crossed the center line and hit Stinson head on.

Troopers say the other driver was not injured and both were wearing seat belts.

The collision is under investigation.