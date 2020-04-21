DHEC: 11 new deaths, 172 additional cases of coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday, announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,608 and those who have died to 135.

According to health officials, the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from the following Counties: Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1).

PER DHEC:

The COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.