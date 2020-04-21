Meteor Shower Tonight

Tonight and tomorrow night, you’ll be able to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower. The best viewing time will be between 4-5 AM. And because the moon is new, there won’t be any moonlight to hamper your viewing. This meteor shower was first observed more than 2700 years ago. The best place to look for the shooting stars is from the northeastern sky to directly overhead. Here’s a link to NASA’s story.

