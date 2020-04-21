Some SC Retail stores reopen under Governor McMasters Order
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tonight Governor Henry McMaster’s order to allow certain retailers to reopen is now in effect.
That means certain stores previously deemed non-essential like department stores, furniture stores, florists, bookstores, and craft stores can now open.
Our ABC Columbia crews were out in Harbison, there, some stores including Michaels crafts were open.
But if you’re ready to head out, keep this in mind.
All businesses that are now open still have to comply with the executive order allowing five customers per every 1,000 square feet.
According to the Governor’s office, businesses that can reopen are as follows:
- Furniture and home-furnishings stores
- Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores
- Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores
- Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores
- Sporting goods stores
- Book, craft, and music stores
- Flea markets
- Florists and flower stores
All other businesses previously closed by executive order will remain closed until further notice, says the Governor.