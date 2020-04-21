Some SC Retail stores reopen under Governor McMasters Order

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tonight Governor Henry McMaster’s order to allow certain retailers to reopen is now in effect.

That means certain stores previously deemed non-essential like department stores, furniture stores, florists, bookstores, and craft stores can now open.

Our ABC Columbia crews were out in Harbison, there, some stores including Michaels crafts were open.

But if you’re ready to head out, keep this in mind.

All businesses that are now open still have to comply with the executive order allowing five customers per every 1,000 square feet.

According to the Governor’s office, businesses that can reopen are as follows:

Furniture and home-furnishings stores

Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft, and music stores

Flea markets

Florists and flower stores

All other businesses previously closed by executive order will remain closed until further notice, says the Governor.