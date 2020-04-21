WATCH: ESPN’s NFL Draft preview of Isaiah Simmons

Growing up in Kansas, he ran track with Jamaican coaches who told him to “run the time they told me to run, or do it again…and they’d make me cry.” On his 400m, every Thursday he had to run 2 seconds off what his personal record was, and if it was more than that, he had to redo it. He ran track up through his freshman year at Clemson, and he firmly believes track helped him become a better football player.

