Three children found safe in S.C. after Virginia Amber Alert, parents in custody

(Courtesy: Virginia State Police) From left to right: Cameron Allison, 6, Colin Allison, 21 months, & Emma Allison, 6 were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for them in Virginia.

(Courtesy: RCPD/VSP) John Allison

(Courtesy: RCPD/VSP) Ruby Allison





CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO/WSET) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says three kids who were the focus of an Amber Alert in Virginia, were found safe Wednesday.

Troopers say they arrested their mother, Ruby Allison after a traffic stop on I-95, where they found Cameron Allison, 6, Emma Allison, 6, and Colin Allison, 21 months, in her vehicle.

Roanoke County Police say the biological mother of Cameron is aware of the situation and is in contact with the police department.

The police chief said grandparents were also in the vehicle, but are not being charged with any crimes.

According to investigators, the children’s father, John Allison, turned himself in at Roanoke on Wednesday.

Officers say the abduction happened on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Police say Roanoke County Social Services was attempting to serve a court-ordered child removal for the children when John Allison refused to give their location or allow CPS access to the children.

According to officials, they believe both parents then took their kids out of Virginia.

Authorities say Colin and Emma are Ruby’s children and Cameron is John’s child.

Both are charged with three counts of abduction and Ruby Allison is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Authorities say the kids were taken into custody by South Carolina authorities and police are coordinating how to get them back to Virginia.