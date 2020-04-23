DHEC: 10 new deaths, 161 additional cases of the Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday, announced 161 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional deaths.

DHEC say this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.

Health officials say the deaths occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (1), and Richland (1) counties.

PER DHEC:

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include: