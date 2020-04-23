Local Living: Celebrity concert streaming, plus, Elton John postpones tour

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A major concert change tops our look at Local Living.

Due to the coronavirus, Elton John is postponing his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour.

The tour was scheduled to make a stop at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Concert officials say ticket holders should hold onto their original tickets because new show dates for 2021 will be announced soon.

If you want to listen to a concert, you can now download the “One World: Together at Home” album.

It features 79 performances from stars including Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, and Taylor Swift.

The concert aired Saturday night and was viewed by more than 20-million people.

Global Citizen organized the show which was done to celebrate the heroes of the pandemic.

the album is available across all major streaming platforms.