Las Vegas Raiders take Bryan Edwards 81st overall

BRISTOL, Conn. — After missing the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft Combine due to injuries, Bryan Edwards lost his two biggest chances to enhance his draft stock after four years at South Carolina.

He still put together an impressive enough body of work to be selected as a third round pick, going 81st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Another target. 🎯 With the 81st pick, we have selected WR Bryan Edwards from @GamecockFB. pic.twitter.com/FcTH0ituWc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020

The Raiders have been aggressive in re-tooling their passing game, taking Henry Ruggs III from Alabama with the 12th overall pick, then selecting Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. with the pick right before Edwards.

After Javon Kinlaw was taken with the 14th overall pick, this marks the 10th time in the last 12 years that the Gamecocks have produced multiple picks in the same draft, and the 17th time since 2000.

He is the first Gamecock selected by the Raiders since defensive tackle Jimmy Poston was selected in the 11th round of the 1971 draft.

Edwards leaves South Carolina as the program leader in receptions and receiving yards, now he’ll join the Raiders as they become the first NFL team to call Las Vegas home.

He spoke with ABC Columbia earlier this week about what his preparation process has been like, as well as what his health status is as he prepares for the NFL.