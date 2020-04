Parade held for healthcare workers at Midlands Hospitals

A parade of First Responders circled Prisma Health Richland and Baptist Friday, thanking hospital workers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A parade of First Responders circled Prisma Health Richland and Baptist Friday, thanking hospital workers.

First Responders from Richland County and the City of Columbia rolled through the streets and parking lots with lights and sirens.

The parade celebrated the Prisma Health team members hard work and dedication.