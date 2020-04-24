SC surpasses 5 thousand confirmed COVID-19 cases

As of Friday evening DHEC says SC has more than 5,000 coronavirus cases

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest tally of coronavirus cases statewide.

As of 5:30PM Friday April 24, DHEC reported 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 8 additional deaths across South Carolina. The total number of people that have now been confirmed with the quickly spread virus stands at 5,070 and the number of those who have died as a result of the illness to 157.

DHEC officials say six eldery and two middle aged individuals have been identified as the latest to die from coronavirus in South Carolina. No word from health officials on any underlying health conditions in any of the people who died.

The deaths occurred in Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, and Kershaw, Greenville, and Lexington counties.

In attempts to curb the continued rise of cases, DHEC held two telebriefings with Faith Based Leaders and Environmental Justice Advocates Friday April 24.

Officials say more than 300 people registered to attend the briefing in hooes of disseminating information and resources to South Carolinians so they can adequately safeguard against COVID-19.