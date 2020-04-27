DHEC: 3 new deaths, 142 additional cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday, 142 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, and three additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613 and those who have died to 177.

The deaths occurred in three elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (1) counties, say health officials.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.