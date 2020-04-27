One killed in multiple vehicle collision on I-77 South in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a fatal collision involving multiple vehicles on I-77 Saturday.

Troopers say it happened on I-77 South at mile marker 38 around 10 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim’s vehicle was stopped in the road with the lights off, when a tractor-trailer and another vehicle hit the victim.

Officials say the victim died on scene while the other two drivers weren’t injured.

Authorities say the two other drivers were wearing seat belts, but the victim wasn’t during the collision.

Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.