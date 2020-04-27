SC Air National Guard performing flyovers today to honor Healthcare workers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Air National Guard will salute healthcare workers during flyovers across the state, Monday.

According to officials, F-16s fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders during a round-the-state flyover, Monday, April 27, say officials.

According to a release from the Guard, The Swamp Fox pilots will flyover a number of hospitals throughout the state which will be identified later this weekend. Anyone living in and around these hospitals should see and hear the jets. This flyover has been closely coordinated as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and will be done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing. “Look up on Monday morning and know your South Carolina Air National Guard is proud to serve with you. Our intent is to boost morale in our Great State.”

The Guard is asking anyone who gets video or photos of the F-16s flying overhead to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

Here is an updated list of approximate times for flyovers:

Times may vary.