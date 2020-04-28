Former Gamecock K.C. Crosby returns to football to coach at Oceanside

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When K.C. Crosby didn’t make the Giants training camp after his time at South Carolina, he thought his football career was over.

Turns out, it was only his playing days that were past him.

Crosby has spent the last two years holding a variety of jobs from Amazon to UPS and Enterprise Rent-a-Car. But something always felt missing.

Three weeks ago, he got a phone call from a friend on staff at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mt. Pleasant about a potential opening on the football team’s coaching staff.

He didn’t have to think too long about the opportunity, and Oceanside head coach Joe Call didn’t have to take too long to decide that Crosby was the perfect addition to the program.

Call says that Crosby will work partly with the defense as well as the tight ends and running backs at Oceanside.

ABC Columbia’s Cam Gaskins caught up with Crosby and coach Call about what the former Gamecock will bring to the Landsharks in his return to the game of football.