‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross dead after hit-and-run crash

Full Statement from the management team of @MsMinnieLWA It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. Please direct all media requests to: Liz Dixson Publicist for Ms Minnie 404-410-6912 ldixson@mediamcs.com