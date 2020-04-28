‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross dead after hit-and-run crash
ATLANTA (WSBTV) — Atlanta reality TV star Ashley “Minnie” Ross has died after she was hurt in a hit-and-run crash.
According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the “Little Women: Atlanta” cast member was traveling in a car near Atlanta’s Old National Highway late Sunday when the collision occurred. She died about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital, publicist Liz Dixson told People. No further information about the crash was immediately available.
The management team for the Tennessee native, who had appeared on the Lifetime series since it debuted in 2016, also shared the news in a post on Ross’ official Instagram page.
“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross, aka ‘Ms. Minnie’ of ‘Little Women: Atlanta,’ has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit-and-run car accident today at the age of 34,” the statement read. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”
Full Statement from the management team of @MsMinnieLWA It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. Please direct all media requests to: Liz Dixson Publicist for Ms Minnie 404-410-6912 ldixson@mediamcs.com
Co-stars Amanda Salinas and Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson also took to social media to pay tribute to Ross.
As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love @msminnielwa #teamminnie #prayforhermamaplease #myminnie #bestfriends #sisters #realfriends #heartbroken
