Trump administration says it’s expanding COVID-19 testing availability to help reopen business

(ABC NEWS) – The Trump administration says it’s expanding the availability of testing to help states meet guidelines needed to reopen businesses across the country.

This comes as confirmed coronavirus cases have past the one million mark in the United States.

President Trump has also issued a new executive order designating meat processing plants as critical infrastructure as concerns over food supply grow.

