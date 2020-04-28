Trump administration works on availability of COVID-19 tests

COVID-19 tests are in high demand as businesses and universities try to meet reopening guidelines

(ABC News) — The Trump administration says it’s rapidly expanding the availability of testing, which they say will help states meet guidelines needed to reopen businesses across the country.

However, some state officials say they still have a ways to go before they can reopen.

now, colleges and universities are considering their options for the fall while some face lawsuits.

