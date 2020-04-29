Former Gamecock signing with Tennessee Titans

Mike Gillespie,

After the Houston Texans cut 14-year vet and former Gamecock Johnathan Joseph last month, he’s since found a new team.

According to ESPN, Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, keeping him in the AFC South for at least one more season.

Joseph left the Texans as the franchise’s all-time leader in interceptions, pass breakups and interceptions returned for touchdowns.

The 2020 season will be the former Gamecock’s 15th in the NFL.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts