Former Gamecock signing with Tennessee Titans
After the Houston Texans cut 14-year vet and former Gamecock Johnathan Joseph last month, he’s since found a new team.
According to ESPN, Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, keeping him in the AFC South for at least one more season.
Joseph left the Texans as the franchise’s all-time leader in interceptions, pass breakups and interceptions returned for touchdowns.
The 2020 season will be the former Gamecock’s 15th in the NFL.