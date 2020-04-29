Former Gamecock signing with Tennessee Titans

After the Houston Texans cut 14-year vet and former Gamecock Johnathan Joseph last month, he’s since found a new team.

According to ESPN, Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, keeping him in the AFC South for at least one more season.

Just texted with Johnathan Joseph. He is staying in the AFC South… and signing with the Tennessee Titans. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 29, 2020

Joseph left the Texans as the franchise’s all-time leader in interceptions, pass breakups and interceptions returned for touchdowns.

The 2020 season will be the former Gamecock’s 15th in the NFL.