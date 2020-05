COVID-19 cases increase in Clarendon County while the state has peaked

MANNING, SC (WPDE) – State leaders say Washington University reports cases of coronavirus have peaked and that’s why they’re moving forward with reopening the state.

Clarendon County however, is seeing a big increase in cases and now has the most confirmed cases per capita, most estimated cases per capita and most deaths per capita in the state.

Watch the video above for the full report.