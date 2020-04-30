DHEC: 12 additional deaths, 220 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday, 220 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,095 and those who have died to 244.

Health officials say nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Lexington (2), and Richland (1) counties. Three occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.

DHEC's COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.