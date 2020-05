NASA is planning to fly a helicopter on Mars. As you might expect, this is no ordinary helicopter. The air on Mars is much thinner than here on earth. In fact the average air pressure on the surface is less than 1% of what it is here on earth. The mission is scheduled to launch this July.

