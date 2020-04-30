New RB’s coach Des Kitchings had eye on South Carolina job for months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — New South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings knew he’d be a good fit at USC, but the timing had to be just right.

Back in early March, Kitchings hung out at one of USC’s football practices.

“I came down, I think it was a practice for the fifth practice of spring ball, just before spring break,” Kitchings said Thursday. “Came out and watched and came back to Raleigh, just kind of going about things on a normal basis. Then obviously quarantine hit. The next I know, I’ve receiving a phone call from coach Muschamp.”

The conversations actually started between Muschamp and Kitchings back in February, but there wasn’t a job available until former wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon left USC for Oregon.

South Carolina officially hired Kitchings from NC State last Friday, making the latest change to a staff that finished 4-8 one season ago.

Kitchings’ one-year, $300,000 contract was approved by the school’s board of trustees on Friday. Kitchings fills the spot opened when last year’s offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon left for a job on the Oregon staff.

Kitchings is the fifth new assistant for the Gamecocks heading into next season.

McClendon had been demoted as head of the offense and had planned to coach receivers before leaving.

Running backs coach Thomas Brown, defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and special teams coordinator-linebackers coach Coleman Huntzler all left for other positions. Brown went to the Los Angeles Rams, Scott went to Penn State and Hutzler to the Texas Longhorns.

Quarterbacks coach Dan Werner was fired and replaced by former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, who’ll also serve as offensive coordinator.

Trustees also approved contract extensions for tight ends coach Bobby Bentley and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson.

Information from the Associated Press was used to write this article.