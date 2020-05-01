DHEC: 12 new deaths, 160 additional cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday, announced 160 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional deaths were reported to DHEC.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,258 and those who have died to 256.

Health officials say Eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Greenville (1), Clarendon (3), Florence (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties. One occurred in a middle-aged individual from Spartanburg (1) county.

