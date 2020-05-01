ESPN: NBA postpones draft lottery, draft combine

The NBA has postponed the draft lottery and draft combine, the league announced Friday.

Both events had been set to take place in Chicago, with the lottery scheduled for May 19 and the combine May 21-24.

Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the NBA held off on pushing back the June 25 draft during a board of governors conference call Friday, though the sources expect that will eventually happen.

Also among the discussion topics on the call: the merits of moving back the start of the 2020-21 season until December, sources told ESPN. Part of that ongoing conversation involves whether a delay could allow NBA teams to get more fans in arenas for more games next season.

The NBA said in a release that more information on a new date for the lottery and combine would be shared at a later date.

NBA play has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.