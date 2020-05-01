Potentially The Largest Hail Stone on Record

An article in eurekaler.org documents what could be the largest hail stone on record in the world.

“A supercell thunderstorm pelted a city center in Argentina a few years ago with hailstones so large scientists suggested a new category to describe them — gargantuan hail. Researchers investigating the 2018 storm found one hailstone likely measured between 7.4 and 9.3 inches across, potentially setting a new world record. The current record belongs to a hailstone that measured 8 inches across, or about the size of a volleyball, that fell near Vivian, South Dakota.”

The full article is here: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/ps-hi042920.php