Suspect arrested in weekend shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County deputies say they have caught the person who they say shot a woman over the weekend.

20 year old Jasmine Green is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Aster Circle between Shop and Bluff Road on Sunday, April 26th.

Deputies tell us the victim was rushed to the hospital where she remains tonight.

No word on yet on what led to the shooting.