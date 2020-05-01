Trump is “sticking up for” Biden who has denied sexual assault allegation

(ABC NEWS) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is strongly denying an allegation of sexual assault.

The claim comes from a former female staffer who says Biden sexually assaulted her while she briefly worked in his senate office in 1993.

For the first time we’re hearing Biden’s response to the accusation.

“No, it is not true. I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened. It didn’t, it never happened,” Biden said.

President Trump responded to Biden’s defense against Reade’s allegations, saying in an interview with the The Dan Bongino Show that aired on Friday that he thought Reade “seems very credible” but that he “could understand” Biden’s denial.

“I guess in a way you could say I’m sticking up for him,” Trump said. “I would just say to Joe Biden, just go out and fight it,” he added.

Trump has been accused more than a dozen times of sexual assault, allegations he has vehemently denied.

