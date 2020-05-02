DHEC: 11 additional deaths, 226 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control , on Saturday, announced 226 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,489 and those who have died to 267.

Health officials say Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Edgefield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (3) counties. Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties.

Per DHEC, The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (4), Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (4), Darlington (5), Dillon (13), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (5), Florence (4), Georgetown (1), Greenville (20), Greenwood (4), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Lexington (43), Marion (1), Marlboro (3), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (33), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (18), Williamsburg (12), York (5)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.