DHEC: 8 additional deaths and 141 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Sunday, announced 141 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,626 and those who have died to 275.

According to officials, the eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.