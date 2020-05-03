South Carolina parks fill up as virus death toll climbs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several state parks in South Carolina quickly reached capacity Sunday on the first weekend they were open after a lengthy closure because of the coronavirus.

The state parks department said on its Facebook page that Jones Gap, Paris Mountain and Table Rock were among a dozen parks that had reached capacity as of the afternoon.

State health officials, meanwhile, reported an additional 141 cases of the virus and eight deaths. That brings the state’s case total to a little more than 6,600, with 275 deaths.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s order limiting people to travel only to work, family or essential businesses like grocery stores ends Monday.