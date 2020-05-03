Woman charged after hand licking incidents at Sumter grocery store, restaurant

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) — A local woman is in custody and charged after licking her hands and then touching grocery store fixtures and products, according to Sumter police.

A $100,000 bond was set and COVID-19 testing ordered this morning for Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, of Sumter. She remains in custody at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Holliday was taken into custody Saturday by Sumter Police Department officers who responded to suspicious person call at the IGA on Pinewood Road. After locating the woman in the parking lot, officers were able to identify her and determine she matched the description of the suspect in a hand-licking incident in the county.

Holliday is charged by city police with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order.

Meanwhile, Holliday is also charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering for licking her hands and touching items at Sub Station II on Peach Orchard Road on Monday, April 27. That’s according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Food tampering is a felony that carries a penalty of up to 20 years and aggravated breach of peace could result in a maximum 10-year sentence.

Holliday has also been put on trespass notice for all Sub Station II locations.

Businesses that recognize Holliday from other incidents are asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2161.