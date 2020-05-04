A fatal two-car collision in Sumter County on Saturday leaves two dead

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims of a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020.

Coroner Robert Baker says 12-year-old, Roxanne Coulter and 74-year-old, Annie Henderson died at a hospital.

Highway Patrol says the collision happened before 2 p.m., on Highway 53 and Fullard Road.

According to investigators, the other driver was wearing a seat belt while the victims were not.

This incident is under investigation.