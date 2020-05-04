Aiken teen, 13, prepares to graduate high school while already enrolled in college

Aiken, S.C. (WOLO) — Like high school seniors everywhere, one senior in Aiken won’t be having a typical graduation and celebration this year because of the pandemic. But this student is anything but typical. In fact, Caitlin Shirey’s been dual-enrolled in college, and she’s only 13.

“She started multiplying at 5, and doing algebraic equations at 6,” said Elizabeth Shirey, Caitlin’s mother.

Caitlin, 13, has always been advanced.

“It got to the point where she was in ninth grade, and she’s already had most of her credits for high school complete and she was like ‘I’m ready for calculus,’ and I’m like ‘are you kidding me?’” said Elizabeth.

Caitlin has been homeschooled and is completing her senior year of high school, while also finishing a year at the University of South Carolina Aiken.

“It’s pretty cool. I mean, I don’t really think much of it. It’s just basically like regular school except I go to a campus and I’m around a bunch of 18-year-olds,” said Caitlin.

At age 12, Catilin took the SAT and got a 1250.

“It’s impressive to watch her, and I’m so proud of her. It does have its moments because I feel like she’s growing up so fast,” said Elizabeth.

She’s been accepted to USC Aiken, University of South Carolina Columbia, and Clemson.

“It was really hard to choose between USC of Aiken and Clemson, but I finally chose USCA so that I can stay at home and with my friends,” said Caitlin.

When she was younger, she wanted to be a veterinarian. But now she plans on becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon.

“One day on my recommended page on Youtube, I saw a heart transplant. And I watched it, and I just absolutely loved it. And I realized I want to become a cardiothoracic surgeon,” said Caitlin.

Despite her achievements, she still enjoys being a typical teenager.

“I really like to paint and draw, and I also like to read just like normal novels and stuff, it’s really fun. And yes I do equestrian,” said Caitlin.

A teen who’s looking forward to getting her driver’s license, and starting medical school.

“By the time I finish undergraduate I will be 17, and then in med school after that I would be about like 21, and then I start internship after that I’d be 22. And then residency I’d be 23, 24, in those years. I’ll probably become a surgeon by the time I’m 28,” said Caitlin.

“To hear that she’s going to even be in med school before most kids have graduated high school and started their freshman year of undergrad is crazy,” said Elizabeth.

Caitlin isn’t the only advanced one in her family, her older brother graduated high school at 15 and became a full-time college student at 16.