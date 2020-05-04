Dominion Energy awards $2K to local non-profit ahead of Midlands Gives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Midlands Gives kicks off this Tuesday, one company is giving $2K to one of hundreds of non-profits in a random drawing.

Keller Kissam from Dominion Energy says Richland Library Friends and Foundation has won the $2K drawing.

The non-profit works with Richland Library to provide basic library operations and give the business financial support through donations.

Kissam says they have four different categories for four drawings: Education, environment, human services, and community vitality (arts & culture/community improvement).

Richland Library Friends and Foundation won in the education category.

Brenda Branic, the organization’s board chair, says she is excited about winning the money as it helps support multiple branches of the library in South Carolina.

If you want to donate for Midlands Gives, visit their website by clicking here.