FEMA funds ‘Crisis Counseling’ program to help communities cope

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Mental Health month kicks off in perfect time to help those suffering with anxeity, stress

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wants to make sure resident in South Carolina have access to counseling made possible by federal funding. During the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials say they are seeing more people who are trying to find ways to cope with stress and anxiety.

Back on April 30, President Trump made a disaster declaration, for those living here in South Carolina the action was amended to include the Crisis Counseling program. An action that has a goal of helping individuals and communities navigate their way through many of the psychological impacts that often come along with disasters.

Officials with FEMA say there are various reactions people have during a disaster. Sometimes they exhibit stress, anxiety, and in some cases depression-like symptoms that leave some feeling a range of emotions including vulnerability, loss of security, fear and worry over their own health and the health of their loved ones. Officials say these are some of the red flags that may indicate that you or someone you know may be dealing with emotions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

What to Look For:

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

Worsening of chronic health problems

Worsening of mental health conditions

. Increased use of alcohol tobacco , or other drugs

According to research, health officials ask people not to forget about Children as they may have emotions during the current pandemic or even find it hard to understand the full impact of COVID-19 can have on those around them, even themselves.

To Guide Children Through Pandemic:

Be accurate and calm. Children will react to both what you say and how you say it.

Be available to listen and talk, let children feel comfortable coming to you with questions.

Pay attention to what children see or hear on television, radio, or online and perhaps limit the amount of time they spend online so they do not become overwhelmed or anxious with constant COVID-19 coverage.

May is #MentalHealthMonth. Ensuring mental wellness within communities during the #COVID19 pandemic is a top priority for us 👇 🔹 We are supporting states heavily affected by the virus by funding emotional support services to residents. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/iKACOBkDSU — FEMA (@fema) May 3, 2020

Disaster Distress Helpline:



Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

Spanish speakers call 1-800-985-5990 and press “2” or text Hablanos to 66746 from all 50 states.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing, use your preferred relay service to call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or TTY 1-800-846-8517.

All calls are kept confidential. If you would like to find more information on the Disaster Distress Helpline you can click on the link below for additional ways to cope during the current pandemic.

“You are not alone. Help is available. Learning how to cope with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.”