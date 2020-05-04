FEMA funds ‘Crisis Counseling’ program to help communities cope
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Mental Health month kicks off in perfect time to help those suffering with anxeity, stress
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wants to make sure resident in South Carolina have access to counseling made possible by federal funding. During the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials say they are seeing more people who are trying to find ways to cope with stress and anxiety.
Changes in sleep or eating patterns
Difficulty sleeping or concentrating
Worsening of chronic health problems
Worsening of mental health conditions
Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.
Be accurate and calm. Children will react to both what you say and how you say it.
Be available to listen and talk, let children feel comfortable coming to you with questions.
Pay attention to what children see or hear on television, radio, or online and perhaps limit the amount of time they spend online so they do not become overwhelmed or anxious with constant COVID-19 coverage.
May is #MentalHealthMonth. Ensuring mental wellness within communities during the #COVID19 pandemic is a top priority for us 👇
🔹 We are supporting states heavily affected by the virus by funding emotional support services to residents.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/iKACOBkDSU
— FEMA (@fema) May 3, 2020
- Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.
Spanish speakers call 1-800-985-5990 and press “2” or text Hablanos to 66746 from all 50 states.
If you are deaf or hard of hearing, use your preferred relay service to call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or TTY 1-800-846-8517.
All calls are kept confidential. If you would like to find more information on the Disaster Distress Helpline you can click on the link below for additional ways to cope during the current pandemic.
“You are not alone. Help is available. Learning how to cope with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.”