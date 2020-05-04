Fisher House Columbia – A Worthy Cause on Midlands Gives Day

Today, May 5th, is the day each year where we in the Midlands show what we’re made of. We look after our own. It’s called Midlands Gives. This year I want to share a charity that is very near to my heart. I am on the board of Fisher House Columbia. Many of us have been working very hard for the past several years to bring a Fisher House to Columbia. What is Fisher House? Think of it as a Ronald McDonald House for veterans, active military, and their families. And we’re scheduled to start construction this fall.

Each year roughly 80,000 veterans, active military, and their families visit the VA Dorn hospital right here in Columbia for treatment. Sometimes that treatment last for several days, weeks, or even months. And when families have to travel from far away, they often times have to foot the bill for hotel rooms or worse – some simply sleep in their cars so they can stay close to their loved ones. So we are building a place where these families don’t have to worry about how they can afford to stay close to their loved one. They can focus on being there to support and nurse their loved one back to health. In my opinion, it’s the absolute least we can do for those who have given so much for all of us!

Here’s a link for you to find out more: https://www.midlandsgives.org/fisherhousecolumbiasc

Here’s a link to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FisherHouseColumbiaSC/