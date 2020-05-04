Gas Prices still down, but could rise soon with reopenings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are still going down.

According to GasBuddy gas prices dropped 6 cents a gallon in the past week.

Drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $1.43 a gallon.

Gas prices in Columbia are 10 cents cheaper than a month ago.

The national average has actually jumped to a $1.75 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

With states, including South Carolina, working to reopen, drivers could see prices start to increase in the week ahead, according to AAA Carolinas.