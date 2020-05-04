New data shows higher death rates among Americans than first predicted

Influencial coronavirus model suggests could be 134 thousands Americans could die by Auguest 1

(CNN) — New numbers released nu an influencial coronavirus model suggests that the number of Americans that could die as a result of COVID-19 could be higher than initially thought. The new data shows that 134 Americans could fall victim to the fast spreading virus by August 1st, 2020.

The new data comes from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington often cited by the White House. These numbers are double to rate that have been previously reported. One researcher believes one of the reasons for the rise could be attributed to relaxed social distancing.

Karin Kafia breaks down the new report.