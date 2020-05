FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager that died in a UTV accident over the weekend.

Coroner Chris Hill says on May 2, Elly Gross, 18, died on Fort Wagner Road from her injuries.

According to investigators, at 2:15 p.m., her UTV rolled over and she was thrown out of the vehicle during the crash.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.