Columbia Police investigating a shooting that injured two on Candi Lane

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Columbia Police say they are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

Authorities say it happened on Candi Lane at 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, they found two men who were shot in their lower bodies.

Police say they believe this may have stemmed from an argument.

Officials say both men suffered non-life threatening injuries.