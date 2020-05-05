Local companies offer health insurance help during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Multiple local companies are ready to help you if you’re struggling to maintain your health insurance during this pandemic.

Officials from the Palmetto Project, Lourie Life and Health and Insurance Advantage, say they have the resources to help you with insurance questions.

Curtis Wilson spoke to Rozalynn Goodwin, Vice President of engagement in the South Carolina Hospital Association.

She spoke about how these companies can help you navigate through this issue at no cost to you.

Below is a list of the companies phone numbers and links to their websites:

Palmetto Project: 1-888-998-4646 or signupsc.org

Lourie Life and Health: 1-888-553-3323 or LourieLifeandHealth.com

Insurance Advantage: 1-866-744-4014 or TheIAteam.com