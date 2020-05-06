Educators bring up ideas at “AccelerateEd” meeting to safely bring students back to school

Some recommend shortening student-teacher ratios and capacity on school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman gathered her education task force together Wednesday morning to hear suggestions about ways to safely reopen schools across the state.

For the last eight weeks, most teachers across South Carolina have interacted with their students not near a chalkboard or desks, but rather on a screen.

Some educators would like to move on from this style of teaching in the fall.

“Instructionally, we prioritize in-person instruction over packets, over virtual. We acknowledge the fact that we need to plan for all contingencies, but I think there’s pretty wide consensus among committee members that there is no replacement for in-person instruction,” said Patrick Kelly, a teacher at Blythewood High School and the Coordinator of Professional Learning for Richland School District Two.

Members of the “AccelerateEd” task force have been discussing solutions to safely bring students back into classrooms this fall.

Some include shortening student-teacher ratios to accommodate social distancing, health screenings for anyone coming into buildings, and redirecting traffic in hallways to one direction.

Even with these in mind, some districts might still go with distance learning in the fall if the coronavirus is still widespread.

“Remember that there could be communities that might be hot-spots, that may have to operate differently. I don’t know if we’ll have the state operating in the same way, so I think you can continue with A-plan, B-plan, C-plan ideas to work with that,” Superintendent Spearman told task force members during the meeting.

Members of the task force raised questions about re-engaging students after weeks out of the classroom.

Some say the best way to reignite their fire to learn is by having teachers at the front of the room guiding the way, albeit safely.

“We have got to be cognizant of the fact that we have burned both ends of the candle with our teaching workforce over the last eight weeks, and we’ve got to be sensitive of that rolling into the fall,” Kelly said.

The three subcommittees for the task force, focusing on Operations, Instruction, and Building and Student Services, are expected to meet with each other over the next few days.

For more information on the “AccelerateEd” task force, click here.