AccelerateSC Response group meets to talk about safely reopening SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Members of the Response subcommittee for Governor Henry McMaster’s task force to safely reopen the state’s economy met via conference call Thursday.

The subcommittee spoke about drafting up guidelines for “close-contact” businesses like barbers, salons, and fitness centers, as well as various outdoor and indoor attractions.

Some of the suggestions have come from other states, and include the sanitation of equipment and spacing out of customers.

The group has not set any firm date for some of any of these businesses to reopen, but one member says more guidelines should address people who might have been recently exposed to the virus.

Governor McMaster says he hopes to make a decision on these close-contact businesses in the coming weeks.